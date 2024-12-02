VIRGINIA NEWS – Multiple injured in explosive police pursuit in Fairfax County

Laila Kirkpatrick, staff writer

Fairfax County is recovering after a police chase on November 25th caused damage to a power pole and multiple car crashes. The incident began when a Hyundai Elantra, stolen from Prince George’s County, Maryland, refused to stop for police.

As local police and state troopers pursued the vehicle, it rammed into a state trooper’s car, sending it into a power pole. The trooper suffered minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital. Meanwhile, the stolen car continued speeding, running a red light at the intersection of Fort Hunt Road. Shortly afterwards, it collided with a Chevy Silverado electric pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla, causing the stolen car to burst into flames.

An unknown number of people from the stolen car were flown to the hospital for treatment, while those in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were reported to be safe.