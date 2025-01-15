VIRGINIA NEWS – Manassas woman denied bond in husband’s murder case

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Latoya Crabbe, a mother from Manassas, Virginia, has been denied bond for the third time as she awaits trial for the alleged murder of her husband, Curtis Crabbe. Latoya, who was indicted for second-degree murder and firearm charges, claims she acted in self-defense.

The shooting occurred in October 2024, with police discovering Curtis suffering from a gunshot wound at the couple’s home. Latoya was detained at the scene. Her mother, Marilyn Martin, stated the couple’s three children were not home at the time and believes her daughter was protecting herself. A trial is set for early March.