VIRGINIA NEWS – Manassas child beaten with a bamboo stick, parents allegedly did nothing to treat the injury

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A couple in Manassas has been charged after police said that the father had beaten his daughter with a bamboo stick to the point of breaking her arm. Both parents allowed the daughter to go untreated for nine days. An investigation began on March 26th, stemming from an assault on a child that occurred at a home in the Manassas area on March 15th. The investigation revealed that the victim was under the age of 12 and was physically disciplined by her father using a bamboo stick.

The victim attempted to block a strike during the beating, which injured her arm. Prince William County Police Lt. Jonathan Perok stated, “Over the course of several days following the incident, the victim complained of severe pain in her arm to both parents.” Nine days later the victim was sent to a medical facility where her arm was determined to be fractured. On March 26th, Dong Shin, 44, was charged with felony child neglect and domestic assault and battery. On March 27th, police charged Michelle Soohee, 40, with contributing to the delinquency of a manor, Perok said.