VIRGINIA NEWS – Man arrested near Reston allegedly traveled to solicit sex from a 15-year-old

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A man from Minnesota was arrested Tuesday near Reston, Virginia, on multiple charges related to soliciting a minor for sex acts. The man was arrested by Fairfax County police. According to authorities, officers went to the 200 block of Blue Ridge Court around 3 PM to investigate a report of the solicitation of a minor. The person who called the police said that he found his 15-year-old child with a man.

Detectives from Fairfax County Police’s Child Exploitation Unit took the lead in the investigation and stated that Trent Fair, a 30-year-old man, traveled from Minnesota to meet the victim, whom he allegedly met through TikTok. Fair was charged with four counts of solicitation of a minor, in addition to five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the production of child sexual abuse material. Fair is currently being held without bond. No information has been released about the victim or their parents for privacy reasons. Police have asked anyone with additional information to call Fairfax County’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.