Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia and District schools struggle with dropping vaccination rates amid push for exceptions

VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia and District schools struggle with dropping vaccination rates amid push for exceptions

0
By on News, Featured, DAILY NEWS, Virginia News

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Vaccination rates among kindergarteners have declined nationally, with coverage for state-required vaccines dropping from 95% in the 2019-2020 school year to 93% in 2023-2024. At the same time, exceptions for vaccinations have increased in 41 jurisdictions, with 14 reporting over 5% of children exempted from one or more vaccines.

In the DMV area, coverage rates for the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine have fallen below 95%, a critical threshold for herd immunity. In Washington, D.C., coverage for diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis vaccines has also dropped below 95%, as has polio vaccine coverage in both D.C. and Virginia.

Public health experts and pediatricians are increasingly alarmed, warning of the heightened risk of outbreaks as vaccination rates continue to decline.

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.