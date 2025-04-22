VIRGINIA NEWS – ICE arrests two men on felony charges against minors in Arlington

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested two men on felony charges in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday. Francisco Reyes-Ramirez is from El Salvador and was charged with felony drug possession and distribution charges. He faces removal from the U.S., according to ICE. Reyes-Ramirez is currently being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia. ICE also arrested Enrique Montes Flores-Espana, who is a Guatemalan man who re-entered the U.S. twice after being deported. According to officials, he was charged with consensual sex with a minor and proposing sex with a minor online.

It is unknown where Flores-Espana is currently being held. According to a detainee locator provided by ICE, he also faces removal from the U.S. ICE has said that its priority is to “capture the worst first,” with agents across the country targeting immigrants in the U.S. illegally with serious criminal offenses. The Arlington County Police Department does not assist immigration agents, as stated on the county’s website. Local officers also cannot protect undocumented immigrants from federal immigration enforcement, like ICE.