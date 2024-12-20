VIRGINIA NEWS – Google to purchase power from Virginia’s first onshore wind farm

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Charlottesville-based Apex Clean Energy has signed an agreement with Google to purchase power from its Rocky Forge wind farm. Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, but the project is expected to generate 79 megawatts of electricity by 2026.

This partnership will allow Google to power its Virginia data centers entirely with energy from Rocky Forge. Amanda Peterson Corio, Google’s head of data center energy, emphasized the company’s commitment to clean energy by saying: “To progress toward our goal of operating every Google campus on clean electricity every hour of every day by 2030, we are always looking for opportunities to accelerate the delivery of new clean power to the grid.”

Corio added that the Rocky Forge wind project aligns with Google’s broader efforts to decarbonize its operations and support a cleaner PJM grid system.