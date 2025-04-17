VIRGINIA NEWS – Four teenagers charged in mass shooting in Spotsylvania County, 3 teens dead

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Four teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. The four teenagers were arrested on Wednesday morning. The shooting left three young men dead and three people wounded, according to the sheriff’s office. The Spotsylvania sheriff’s office received calls about the shooting at around 5:30 PM Tuesday. Deputies responded to multiple people shot at the townhouse complex, following what they now believe was an “illegal gun sale robbery,” according to a Wednesday morning news release.

The three young men were killed and three people were wounded, including at least one of the suspects who was only 16 years old. The department identified two of the men killed as Chase Feaster and Alonzo Goffney. Both were residents of Spotsylvania County and were 18 years old.