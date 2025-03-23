VIRGINIA NEWS – Former Sheriff in Culpeper County sentenced to 10 years in prison on felony bribery charges

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Former Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday on multiple federal bribery charges. Jenkins, 53, was convicted for his alleged role in a “cash for badges”; a scheme that began in 2022 in which he acquired over $75,000 in exchange for appointing unqualified auxiliary deputy sheriffs to his department. Jenkins’ charges included counts of conspiracy, four counts of honest services fraud, and seven counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Lee said, “We hold our elected law enforcement officials to a higher standard of conduct and this case proves that when those officials use their authority for unjust personal enrichment, the Department of Justice will hold them accountable.” At trial, in December two FBI undercover agents testified that Jenkins accepted bribes in the form of campaign donations. The men were then appointed as auxiliary deputy sheriffs.