VIRGINIA NEWS – FBI seizes 150 pipe bombs from Virginia home

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Federal agents seized more than 150 homemade explosive devices during a raid on a Norfolk, Virginia, home last month, marking the largest such seizure in FBI history. The suspect, Brad Spafford, was arrested on firearms charges, and prosecutors stated he may face “numerous additional potential charges.”

In addition to the pipe bombs, investigators discovered tools, bomb-making materials, and an unregistered short-barrel rifle in Spafford’s home, which he shared with his wife and two young children.

Prosecutors described the unsecured explosive devices, including several found in a backpack in a bedroom, as a hazard. Spafford has been charged with possession of a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act, with further charges likely as the investigation continues.