VIRGINIA NEWS – DCA Ronald Reagan Airport plane crash victims honored in Alexandria vigil

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

In commemoration of the deadly crash between the American Airlines jet and a military helicopter, a large crowd of Virginians gathered in Alexandria’s Rivergate City to honor and remember the 67 who tragically lost their lives in the accident. Many of those in attendance held candles as Virginia representative Don Beyer led the group only a few miles from where the collision happened. Beyer stated that those on the plane and the helicopter were more than passengers, crew, and soldiers stating “They were loved ones, friends, parents, classmates, children’s teammates, colleagues, whose presence made the world better.”

Other lawmakers who attended the vigil included Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. Kaine expressed his sadness in a statement where he said “You struggle for words as you’re trying to say thank you to the responders. You struggle for words as you’re trying to offer some message to the family and friends of those who were lost.” Another Virginia lawmaker who attended the vigil was Michael Lincoln who used to work as a flight attendant. Lincoln stated, “I think about all the people that lost their lives and especially the crew that was just working and ran into just the absolute worst-nightmare scenario that we all wake up in a cold sweat about.”