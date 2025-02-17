VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia candidate Dan Helmer sues for $15 million over sexual assault allegations

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Dan Helmer has filed a $15 million defamation lawsuit in response to sexual assault allegations that surfaced just months before his congressional primary. He claims the accusations were politically motivated and that those involved knew the allegations were false.

Helmer, who came in second during a nomination contest to represent Virginia’s 10th district last June, was accused of groping a woman six years ago. The allegations were first reported by NOTUS and linked to members of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee (LCDC). The report suggested that these claims prompted the party to create new sexual assault and harassment policies.

Helmer initially dismissed the allegations, calling them “baseless” and lacking “specific details.” In a statement to NOTUS last summer, he said, “They have been made for the first time a week before an election by people who have endorsed my opponents.” He added, “I am proud of my record standing up against harassment.”

Now, Helmer has filed to legal action. His lawsuit names former LCDC chair Lissa Savaglio as the woman referenced in the allegations made last summer.