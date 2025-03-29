VIRGINIA NEWS – Crime spree targeting beauty industry busted by Fairfax County police

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say a trio of men became increasingly brazen and violent as they robbed malls in Maryland.

On Monday evening, police arrested 21-year-old Damari Cousar, 28-year-old Rasaan Washington, and a 17-year-old boy from Washington, D.C., as they were leaving a mall in Annapolis, Maryland.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis stated, “They know what they’re going to do. They have a plan. They map out the locations where they’re going to hit. And then they make decisions. They make business decisions—‘Where are we going to go? Do we have access to major highways? How quickly can we leave one jurisdiction and go to the next?’”

While no robbery was committed on Monday, police believe these individuals are responsible for at least 20 smash-and-grab thefts at Ulta Beauty stores between Anne Arundel and Prince William counties.