VIRGINIA NEWS – CIA headquarters shut down roads after standoff with police

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

One person has been taken into custody in Fairfax County Virginia after an hour-long standoff with police at CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia. The individual was taken into custody at around 3 PM, concluding the standoff, which lasted about five hours. The standoff caused multiple street closures and delayed traffic as the police worked alongside CIA officials to get the person to surrender to the negotiators.

Police in Fairfax County said that they assisted with the incident and confirmed that the person involved had surrendered. A spokesperson from the CIA confirmed that the incident occured, but did not give any additional details about the incident itself.