VIRGINIA NEWS – Alleged leader of MS-13 street gang on the East Coast arrested in Virginia

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The alleged leader of the violent street gang MS-13 on the East Coast has been arrested in Virginia, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday. Bondi said that the early morning arrest of the 24-year-old man from El Salvador, who was described as one of MS-13’s top three leaders in the U.S., was a major victory for Trump’s efforts to crack down on gang violence.

Henry Jouse Villatoro Santos was taken into custody in Northern Virginia on an outstanding administrative immigration warrant, according to court papers and was charged with illegal gun possession after agents found numerous firearms during the search of his home. Bondi has stated that he was living in the U.S. illegally as well. The administration promoted the arrest as part of its efforts to fulfill campaign promises surrounding illegal immigration.