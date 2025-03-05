THE WHITE HOUSE – Trump set to deliver “State of the Union” speech to Congress

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump is set to deliver his State of the Union address to a joining session of Congress on Tuesday. This is his first speech to Congress since returning to the White House six weeks ago. The speech comes as the new Trump administration is seeking to reshape the federal government, cracking down on illegal immigration, and wanting to redefine the U.S. as an international power. Trump is set to address Congress at a time when Republicans hold a majority in both the House and the Senate. Despite the Republicans holding these majorities, progress on delivering legislation to fund some key elements of his campaign has been slow-moving.

In only the first six weeks of his administration, Trump has launched a blitz of actions since retaking the White House, his speech Tuesday will allow him to tout some of the major wins for his administration and its agenda. According to a new approval poll, 53% of respondents reported feeling that the state of the union was not strong. This poll also found that 54% of respondents think that the nation is not headed in the right direction. In his address, Trump is also likely to continue his doubled down approach on his administration’s restructuring initiative through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he is likely to recommit to the administration’s restrictive policies and Elon Musk’s involvement with the agency.