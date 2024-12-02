THE WHITE HOUSE – President Biden pardons his son Hunter weeks before leaving office

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Sunday, President Biden signed a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, stating, “It is clear he was treated differently.” Hunter was convicted in June for lying about his addiction to crack cocaine while purchasing a gun. Three months later, he pleaded guilty to multiple tax offenses for failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes. Both cases were brought by the Justice Department.

The cases stemmed from a time when Hunter was grappling with the death of his brother Beau and struggling with his drug addiction. The president’s pardon came as no surprise to many, though Biden had repeatedly stated that he would neither pardon nor commute his son’s sentence.