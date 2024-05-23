SPORTS NEWS – WNBA rookie Angel Reese becomes co-owner of DC Power Football Club

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Maryland native and Chicago Sky rookie, Angel Reese, was revealed as one of the founding owners of the DC Power Football Club. DC Power Football Club is an upcoming professional women’s soccer team beginning in the District. The team will compete in the USL Super League set to launch in August.

Reese said, “I’ve always wanted to impact sports, not just women’s basketball. I’ve always said I wanted to have part ownership of something.” She continued, “Obviously, basketball is my main thing, but growing up in the DMV area, I’ve loved sports, always, so being able to be a part of the Power FC soccer (team) is going to be so cool. I’m invested in soccer. A lot of my friends play soccer as well. I’m super excited for this partnership, and a lot of young black women don’t have these opportunities.”





