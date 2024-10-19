SPORTS NEWS – USC Trojans demolished by Maryland after blowing another 14-point lead

By Peter Francis, News writer

The Trojans were up 28-14 in the second half of the game against University of Maryland, when their momentum was decimated by Maryland. This is the fourth time USC has led by 14 and fell apart, ultimately losing the game.

USC safety Bryson Shaw agonized over the lost, “We’re confident in all these games. They come down to the wire, and you’re like, ‘How did that just happen?’ But full confidence; this hurts. Don’t get me wrong. This hurts like crazy, but I know going forward that we’re going to keep fighting, and that’s the only option we have.”

The USC coach Lincoln Riley furthered the remarks by concluding, “That’s the tale of the last several weeks for us is doing some good things, get a lead, and we obviously just have not been able to finish these games. It eats at you.”