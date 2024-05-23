SPORTS NEWS – Tiger Woods reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s arrest

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Two-time Master’s champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning before the PGA Championship’s second round started. Scheffler was arrested and charged with a felony second-degree assault after he allegedly injured a police officer who was directing traffic around a fatal crash.

Woods commented on Scheffler’s arrest, “Unfortunate. That’s all I can say.” He continued, “It was an unfortunate incident and I don’t know what has played out since then, but hopefully everything works out.”





