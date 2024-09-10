SPORTS NEWS — Tiafoe triumphs over Shelton in All-American U.S. Open rematch

Annmarie Akpan, Staff Writer

Frances Tiafoe outlasted Ben Shelton in a thrilling five-set battle at the U.S. Open, winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the fourth round for the fifth consecutive year. Tiafoe, who was eliminated by Shelton in last year’s quarterfinals, overcame Shelton’s powerful serve with sharp net play and resilience.

With this win, Tiafoe could face Novak Djokovic next, adding to the high stakes of his campaign. Shelton’s impressive performance, including 23 aces, was not enough to overcome Tiafoe’s 21 break points and effective net strategy.

T