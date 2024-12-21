SPORTS NEWS – Senate approves RFK stadium land transfer from the federal goverment to Washington, D.C.

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders’ long-standing stadium saga has taken a major step forward. On Sunday, the Senate passed the Campus Revitalization Act, transferring control of the RFK Stadium site from the federal government to Washington, D.C., for the next 99 years.

The act allows the city to demolish the aging RFK Stadium and redevelop the land. Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the victory, emphasizing that the bill creates a “level playing field” for potential projects to enhance the fan experience.

The land transfer was initially part of a short-term spending bill blocked by Donald Trump and Elon Musk. After revisions, it was reintroduced and passed, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown.