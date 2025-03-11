SPORTS NEWS – Ovechkin scores his 886th career goal, putting him 9 goals away from a record-breaking career

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Alex Ovechkin scored his 886th career goal Sunday in the Capitals 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. This score puts him only 9 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s NHL all-time scoring record. This win has also solidified the Capitals as the leaders in the Eastern Conference with their fourth straight win.

Ovechkin scored with 1:31 left in the game marking his 886th career goal, 33rd goal of the season, and his 1,600th career point.

Connor McMichael scored just a few minutes earlier not long after a fight nearly broke out and all 5 skaters on each team were sent to the penalty box. The tensions from the fight continued throughout the game as players on each team continued to rib at one another until the Capital’s Brandon Duhaime was escorted to the bench and then to the locker room for his 10-minute misconduct. Despite this, the Capitals pulled out a win keeping them in strong contention for the postseason.