SPORTS NEWS – COMMENTARY: Simone Biles wins 2024 Olympic gold; proves getting good mental health for the “Twisties” in life is what winners do

By Wendy S. Thompson, Editor-in-chief

Photo by DC Spotlight Newspaper

It’s official! Simone Biles is now the most celebrated Olympic gymnastics medal winner in history. When Biles stepped onto the Olympic stage in the “city of lights”, she lit up Paris and brought her team along on a self-titled “Redemption Tour”. The tour of redemption resulted from a word that has become all too familiar: Twisties. For Biles, it was the horrible twisties that ended her attempt to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and could have ultimately ended her career. Yet, today at age 27, she is the oldest gymnast to compete in the Olympics.

The twisties is formally described as a loss of spatial awareness or physical orientation resulting in an inability to execute gymnastics skills previously within an athlete’s repertoire. In layman’s terms, the twisties could easy be described at the worries of “lifing”. During the Tokyo Olympics, due to the stresses of life and pressures to meet public expectations, Biles said she began to feel small and inundated with mental anxiety and that affected her ability to perform. She explained, “(The pressure) feels heavy. It’s like the weight of the world on your shoulders and I’m very small, so I feel like, at times, it’s very overwhelming.” She continued, “But whenever you get so overwhelmed and have triggers, it’s just like — I have to focus on my mental well-being and that’s what I did.” Four years ago — devastated after dropping out of the Tokyo Olympics — that’s exactly what she did.

In four amazingly short years, with the help of therapy, family, coaches and friends, Biles made a quantum leap back onto the Olympic stage in Paris. Not only did she bring a sound mind and body with her, but also a dynamic A-Team with Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Suni Lee by her side. Within minutes of the finals on Tuesday, it was evident that the 2024 team was not the team of 2020. This upgraded team was in Paris to win the gold and nothing less. One after another, each teammate performed heroic feats with scores that shouted, “We came to win”…and they did. By the end of the day, the United States women’s gymnastics team had taken the gold, dominating in the field where Italy and Brazil won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Biles credits her meteoric rise from the dust to the pinnacle in 2024 to getting mentally well. Unfortunately, many in America don’t value mental health as a key component to ultimate success. Instead, oftentimes, the public chastises those who fight for the right to take a break for the sake of mental health. Yet for Biles, by taking care of her mental wellness, she was able to forge her legacy into the stratosphere of legend. Like this Olympic gold winner and many others, good mental health was not the end, but the beginning of winning. Now Americans must embrace the notion and the evidence that getting good mental health is what winners do. She has taught the world a invaluable lesson, as she ascends into legendary status. When life hits us with the twisties, as it will for most humans, there is honor in getting help. Simone Biles can attest to the evidence in countless photos of a young woman, now a 2024 Olympic champion, who stands waving the American flag on a beautiful summer day on a Paris stage, while posing for thousands of photographers and the world…patiently waiting to receive her gold medals.

Sidenote:

I interviewed Simone a few years ago when we worked on an event for kids in the Boys and Girls Club. It was a fun day then and today was just as awesome to watch her go from great to greatness, becoming a historic figure in our lifetime.

Wendy Thompson, Editor-in-chief

We could not be more proud!

Congratulations Simone, Jordan, Suni, Hezly and Jade!

FROM OUR TEAM TO YOUR TEAM