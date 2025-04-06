SPORTS NEWS – Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky’s all-time scoring record

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Washington, D.C. Capitals played the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night and Alex Ovechkin went into the game just three goals shy of surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s all-time scoring record. Ovechkin needed 895 goals to surpass the record set in 1999. Ovechkin scored two goals in the game and has now tied Gretzky’s record with six games remaining in the Capitals regular season. At 39 years old, Ovechkin’s pursuit of the record has drawn attention from the world. The legendary hockey player Gretzky was in attendance at Friday night’s game, where his record was maintained.

Ovechkin’s first goal of the night came nearly 4 minutes into the game and a one-timer in front of the net pass from his teammate Dylan Strome. His second goal was a power play slap shot from the left faceoff circle. Afterwards, the crowd roared and the rest of the Capitals players rapped their sticks on the boards.