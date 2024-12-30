SPORTS NEWS – Alex Ovechkin is 25 goals away from breaking all-time record

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Alex Ovechkin has scored his 870th NHL goal, leaving him just 25 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time scoring record. Although the Capitals lost to the Red Wings on Sunday, Ovechkin scored for the second straight day, recovering critical points after missing 16 games earlier this season due to a fractured fibula.

Ovechkin has tallied 17 goals in just 20 games this season. In Sunday’s game, Nic Dowd also scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves, bringing the Capitals’ record to 24-10-2. The team had previously secured a 5-2 victory against the Maple Leafs on Saturday before falling to Detroit.

Reflecting on the game, Dowd commented: “In an 82-game season, you get learning experiences for your group. We played well enough to win in the second and third, but that’s a tough lead to chase.”