SPORTS NEWS – Alex Ovechkin could break Wayne Gretzky’s record

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Washington Capitals player Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 career goals, making him the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. However, concerns remain about whether Ovechkin, recovering from a leg injury sustained during the 2024-2025 season, will regain peak form in time to break the record this season.

The 39-year-old Russian skater’s scoring has contributed to the Capitals’ impressive 8-3-0 start to the season. If the team maintains its momentum through the regular season and secures a playoff spot, Ovechkin could potentially surpass the record while cementing himself as one of the league’s all-time leading scorers in a single season.