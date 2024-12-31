NATIONAL NEWS – 5-time world chess champion quits event after refusing to change jeans apparel

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Friday at the World Rapid Chess Championship, five-time world champion and seven-time world blitz chess champion Magnus Carlsen shocked his competitors and fans by quitting the competition. Carlsen withdrew after refusing to change out of a pair of jeans, citing a breach of the event’s dress code. He was notified of the infraction and issued a $200 fine but declined to comply.

In a statement posted on X, the organization hosting the championship explained: “Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine.” The statement also emphasized that the dress code is “designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants.”

In response to quitting the championship, Carlsen alleged that FIDE had been “going after players … to get them not to sign with Freestyle,” another chess tournament. FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky refuted Carlsen’s claims, calling them false. Sutovsky stated: “The only thing we insisted on is that no series or tour can be called a World Championship unless FIDE approves it. FIDE is the governing body of chess, and any World Championship should either be conducted or approved by FIDE.”