POLITICS NEWS – White House begins “looking” for new Secretary of Defense to replace Hegseth

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The White House has begun looking for a new Secretary of Defense, according to a U.S official. This comes after Pete Hegseth has come under fire for the security concerns and his inability to keep national secrets and major security concerns. Current Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has continually found himself embroiled in controversy, and it was recently confirmed that Hegseth shared the details of last month’s strike on Yemen with his wife and brother in a Signal chat on his phone. This came just minutes before he was updated by a senior U.S. military official.

In March, Hegseth shared details about Houthi targets in Yemen in a Signal chat with top White House officials that accidentally included a journalist. Over the past few weeks, four senior advisers to Hegseth have left abruptly, with some of them accused of leaking information. All of these officials have released public statements that have hinted at infighting within the Department of Defense. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied any effort to look for a replacement for Hegseth.