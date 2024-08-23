POLITICS NEWS – Vance and Walz set to face off in vice presidential debate hosted by CBS news on October 1

Annmarie Akpan, Staff Writer

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Ohio Senator JD Vance have agreed to participate in a vice presidential debate on October 1, hosted by CBS News in New York City. The debate, moderated by Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan, marks a significant moment as early voting begins in some states ahead of the general election.

While this debate is confirmed, Vance has also challenged Walz to an additional debate on September 18, to potentially air on CNN. The Harris-Walz campaign has yet to respond to this proposal. This debate follows a series of planned debates between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, including a key September 10 debate. The upcoming vice presidential debate is expected to further define the contrasting political stances of the candidates as the election season heats up.