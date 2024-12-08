POLITICS NEWS – U.S. journalist could be alive after 2012 capture in Syria

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Austin Tice, a U.S. journalist captured in Syria in 2012, may still be alive, according to a credible source vetted by the U.S. government, as reported by his family. This news comes nearly 13 years after Tice’s captivity began.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has met with the Tice family. The U.S. government has urged them to avoid sharing sensitive details that could jeopardize Tice’s safety or the chances of his rescue. While the Syrian government is believed to have been holding Tice, it is possible he has been transferred to the custody of another group.