POLITICS NEWS – Two Republicans, Murkowski and Collins, vote against Hegseth as Defense Secretary

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Senate has advanced the nomination of Pete Hegseth as Trump’s choice for Secretary of Defense. On Thursday, a largely party-line vote was held despite strong objections from Democrats and uneasy Republicans.

Dissent within the Republican Party over Hegseth has grown as allegations regarding his behavior and qualifications have surfaced. Two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, broke ranks during the vote, opposing Trump’s allies who are pushing for Hegseth’s confirmation.

Hegseth faces numerous allegations of excessive drinking and aggressive behavior toward women, all of which he denies. The vote was 51-49, and a final confirmation vote is expected on Friday. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer urged his colleagues to consider the nominee’s suitability, stating, “Is this the best man we have to lead the greatest military in the world?” Critics argue that Hegseth’s behavior contrasts starkly with the responsibilities required to lead the Department of Defense and oversee the U.S. military.