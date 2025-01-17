POLITICS NEWS – Trump’s treasury nominee calls for tougher sanctions on Russia

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, began his confirmation hearing on Thursday and has already faced sharp questioning from Democratic and Republican Senators alike. Prominent topics of discussion include tax policy, tariffs, sanctions on China and Russia, and the future of an IRS tax filing system, which Republicans have advocated cutting.

Bessent, appearing before the Senate Finance Committee, stated that the U.S. was facing significant economic challenges and emphasized the importance of keeping the Federal Reserve independent of presidential influence. He also called for more aggressive sanctions on Russia.

Bessent was introduced by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who praised him as someone who “knows what he’s doing, has the trust of the president, and loves his country.” However, Democrats voiced frustration over Trump’s plan to extend the 2017 tax cuts, which they argue would benefit wealthy taxpayers and add to the national debt, now exceeding $36 trillion.