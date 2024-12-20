POLITICS NEWS – Trump’s inauguration could impact international students’ travel plans

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Several U.S. colleges and universities are urging their international students to return to campus before Donald Trump’s inauguration. The advisory reflects concerns over potential travel bans akin to those implemented during Trump’s first term.

During his initial presidency, executive orders issued by Trump severely restricted travel, impacting over 1.1 million international students. Though no official statement has been made about reinstating such bans, academic institutions are taking precautions.

The warnings apply primarily to students on academic visas, though schools recommend all international students return before January 20 to avoid complications.