POLITICS NEWS – Trump’s bizzare rally remarks on Arnold Palmers genitalia avoids advisor’s suggestions

By Peter Francis, News writer

As Donald Trump kicked off his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, he used his opening and closing statements to talk about golfer Arnold Palmer’s genitalia, instead of his planned closing argument on Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the past, during the final days before election, past candidates typically used the time to make their persuasive argument on why they should be elected president.

Trump’s senior advisor Jason Miller announced that the former president would be making the final case for his presidency at the rally, but Trump focused his speech on Palmer, who died in 2016.

He said, “Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say that in all due respect to women. This is a guy that was all man.”

Trump continued: “When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable. I had to say. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they use to look at Arnold as a man.”

Vice President Harris campaigned in Atlanta with singer Usher.