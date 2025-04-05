POLITICS NEWS – Trump unveils historic 10% tariff on imports from countries worldwide

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump has unveiled new “reciprocal tariffs” on goods from throughout the world in retaliation against countries whom he declared were not treating U.S. exports fairly. He issued a 10% baseline tariff on U.S. imports from virtually all countries, as he seeks to change decades of longstanding economic and trade policy. The tariffs has caused higher prices for American businesses and consumers. President Trump included a minimum 10% tariff to apply to goods from all countries. However, certain trading partners will now face higher “reciprocal tariffs” that were aimed at penalizing for their trade barriers.

The taxes placed on imported goods are calculated on a country-by-country basis, and the levels announced for the taxes are substantial. Trump announced as part of his plan that he would impose 34% tariffs on China, 20% tariffs on the European Union, and 24% tariffs on Japan. The minimum tariffs will go into effect on April 5th, and the higher reciprocal rates will go into effect on April 9th, according to senior administration officials.