POLITICS NEWS – Trump threatens to enact 100 executive orders on day one of presidency

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

As Donald Trump approaches his inauguration, he has begun revealing parts of his agenda for his upcoming administration. His latest announcement includes plans to issue over 100 executive orders starting on day one. These orders will focus on topics such as border security, immigration, and reversing policies implemented by the Biden administration, particularly those enacted in Biden’s final days in office.

Trump reportedly shared this plan during a meeting with Republican senators, emphasizing that many of the executive orders would launch on inauguration day. Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s top advisors, outlined plans to prioritize border security and immigration measures. Trump’s allies have been assisting in drafting these executive orders, which cover issues such as the U.S.-Mexico border, energy development, vaccine mandates, and gender policies.