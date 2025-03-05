POLITICS NEWS – Trump stops all aid to Ukraine after berating President Zelenskyy at White House meeting

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Monday, President Trump directed the U.S. to “pause” all U.S. aid, both military and humanitarian, to Ukraine as he seeks to put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in war negotiations with Russian leader Vladamir Putin. This move comes after Trump and Zelenskyy had a heated exchange during a televised meeting between the two in the Oval Office.

Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance made harsh comments to Zelenskyy about what they perceived as insufficient gratitude for the $180 million in aid that the U.S. has given to Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022. The White House officially said that Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal and wants to keep Zelenskyy “committed” to that goal. The official added that the U.S. was “pausing and reviewing” its aid to “ensure that it is contributing to a solution.” This official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the assistance.