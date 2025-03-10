POLITICS NEWS – Trump speaks at White House crypto summit, establishes government Bitcoin reserve

Trending
Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Trump has reiterated his eagerness to help the crypto industry with friendly legislation and light-touch regulations. Friday’s summit is the latest of a series of actions that Trump’s administration has taken to boost the crypto industry. Notably, that’s included the Securities and Exchange Commission dropping several; enforcement actions against large crypto companies. This includes the leaders who were present at the summit on Friday. 

On Thursday, Trump signed a new executive order that established a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” that essentially bars the U.S. government from selling bitcoin. Bitcoin is currently valued at $17 billion. It has been acquired through criminal and civil asset forfeiture. This order also allows the Treasury and Commerce Departments to make up “budget-neutral” plans for the government to acquire additional bitcoin. However, the details and plan as to how these plans might be carried out have not yet been released.  

