POLITICS NEWS – Trump says he wants to overhaul FEMA

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday his intention to sign an executive order to “begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA — or maybe getting rid of FEMA.” Trump made the statement during a tour of North Carolina, which was heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene. He criticized FEMA as being bureaucratic and slow, suggesting that state governments manage disasters more effectively when left to operate independently.

Details about the executive order, including a timeline for implementation, remain unclear as Trump sidestepped related questions. During the tour, he pledged to provide “housing solutions” to North Carolina and other states affected by natural disasters. Additionally, he announced plans to sign an executive order lifting regulations that require permits for road construction.

Later in the day, Trump was scheduled to visit the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in California and receive briefings on the wildfires that have devastated the Los Angeles area. Trump claimed that the Biden administration would treat North Carolina unfairly in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, accusing Democrats of withholding aid from Republican areas. He also hinted at leveraging aid for California as a bargaining tool to gain Democratic support for his legislative priorities.