POLITICS NEWS – Trump says he is considering running for a third term as president, which is unconstitutional

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump stated on Sunday that he was “not joking” about trying to serve a third term as president. This is the clearest indication that he is considering ways to breach what is a constitutional barrier against continuing to lead the country after his second term ends at the beginning of 2029. In an interview with NBC, he said, “There are methods by which you could do it.” He later elaborated on the comment by saying, “I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged.” Trump went on to say, “I don’t want to talk about a third term now, because no matter how you look at it, we’ve got a long time to go.”

The 22nd Amendment prevents presidents from serving for more than two terms. The amendment was added to the Constitution in 1951 after FDR was elected four times in a row. The Constitution states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”