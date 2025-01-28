POLITICS NEWS – Trump puts a freeze on federal spending for agencies assisting struggling families

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The White House has paused federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as President Trump’s administration begins its review of government spending. This move has caused confusion and panic among organizations that rely on funding from Washington, D.C.

Administration officials have stated that the freeze was a necessary step to ensure all funding complies with Trump’s executive orders. They assured the public that federal assistance to individuals, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans, and scholarships, would not be affected.

However, the freeze could temporarily impact trillions of dollars in funding, causing widespread disruption to healthcare research, education programs, and other initiatives. Grants that have been awarded but not yet spent are included in the freeze. Many state agencies and early childhood centers, such as Medicaid and Head Start programs, are reportedly struggling to access funds. This has led to significant anxiety and raised questions for officials in Washington, D.C.