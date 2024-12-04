POLITICS NEWS – Trump may replace Pete Hegseth with Ron DeSantis for Pentagon nomination

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary may change amid allegations against his initial choice, Pete Hegseth. Hegseth has been accused by multiple sources of mismanaging charity funds. These allegations, coupled with his reputation from his time at Fox News, have already upset some Senate Republicans. Four Republican senators have stated that if a vote were held today, they would not confirm Hegseth’s appointment.

Ron DeSantis reportedly had lunch with some of Trump’s associates amid growing unrest regarding Hegseth’s nomination. Neither DeSantis’s staff nor Trump’s team has commented on the speculation about a potential nomination. However, Hegseth reported that he spoke to Trump on Wednesday morning. According to Hegseth, Trump encouraged him to keep fighting for his confirmation and reassured him of his support.