POLITICS NEWS – Trump issues order to ban transgender people from serving in the military

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday night banning transgender individuals from serving openly in the military. This move, while controversial, was not unexpected as Trump frequently mentioned it during his campaign.

Speaking about the order, Trump said, “If you want to have a sex change or a social justice seminar, you can do it somewhere else, but you’re not going to do it in the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force, or the United States Marines—sorry.”

The order refers to transgender identity in dismissive terms, labeling it “radical gender ideology.” It further states, “A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

Newly appointed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has 30 days to draft a plan detailing how the order will be implemented, including its specific impact on individuals already serving.