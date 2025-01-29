POLITICS NEWS – Trump directs opening of Guantanamo Bay for illegal immigrants

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law on Wednesday. The Laken Riley Act gives federal authorities more power when it comes to deporting immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have been accused of crimes. At the ceremony, Trump announced that his administration was planning on sending the “worst criminal aliens” to a detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The bipartisan act is the first piece of legislation to be approved during Trump’s second term and was named after Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia who was killed by a Venezuelan man in the U.S. illegally last year.

During the ceremony, Trump said that Riley “was a light of warmth and kindness.” The ceremony included Riley’s parents and sister. Trump stated later in the ceremony, “It’s a tremendous tribute to your daughter what’s taking place today—that’s all I can say. It’s so sad we have to be doing it.” Trump has fulfilled his promise of drastic increases in deportations by enacting executive orders and now signing this act into law.