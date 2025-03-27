POLITICS NEWS – Trump cancels Stefanik’s nomination for U.N. ambassador because of a thin GOP majority in the Senate

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Trump announced Thursday that he is withdrawing his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik to be the ambassador to the U.N. Stefanik’s nomination was initially expected to clear the Senate easily, however Republicans are now concerned about holding onto their thin majority in the House. In an announcement on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said, “As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress.” He went on to say, “I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Trump claimed that Stefanik would “rejoin the House Leadership Team,” but did not detail in what capacity. House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X that Stafanik would, “return to the leadership table immediately” but did not say more about her role.