POLITICS NEWS – Trump cancels federal fund freeze, leading to disarray at the White House

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has officially rescinded its call for a pause on payments for federal grants and other programs. A memo was shared by Democracy Forward, which had previously led a legal challenge over the effort. However, the White House stated that only the original memo calling for the freeze had been rescinded and that its efforts to review spending would continue. The new memo released instructed the heads of executive departments and agencies to contact their general counsels.

A statement released said, “If you have questions about implementing the President’s Executive Orders…” Democracy Forward then issued a statement saying, “Facing legal pressure from our clients and in the wake of a federal judge ruling in our case last evening, the Trump-Vance administration has abandoned OMB’s ordered federal funding freeze.” The statement went on to say, “We are proud of our courageous clients, who represent communities across the nation, for going to court to stop the administration’s unlawful actions.”