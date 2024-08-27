POLITICS NEWS – Trump’s campaign staff involved in altercation at the Arlington National Cemetery

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A verbal and physical altercation occurred between members of Donald Trump’s campaign staff and an official at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony attended by Trump. The dispute arose when the cemetery official tried to prevent the campaign staff from filming and photographing in Section 60, an area reserved for recent U.S. casualties as their final burial place. The official reportedly tried to block the staffers from entering or taking photos, leading to a confrontation where the campaign members verbally abused and physically pushed the official aside.

The Trump campaign strongly denied any physical altercation, claiming that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and suggesting that the cemetery official was experiencing a mental health episode. Arlington National Cemetery confirmed the incident and emphasized that federal law prohibits political campaign activities within military cemeteries. The Trump campaign stated they are prepared to release footage to counter the claims but have not made it available.