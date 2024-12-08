POLITICS NEWS – Trump calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, possible U.S. withdrawal from NATO

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end his ongoing offensive in Ukraine. His statement comes over a month before his inauguration in January. In addition to calling for an end to the war in Ukraine, Trump announced that he is willing to significantly reduce U.S. military aid to the country.

Trump has also threatened to withdraw the U.S. from NATO to further his push for an end to the conflict. This announcement has alarmed international allies who rely on U.S. support in military operations. Such a withdrawal would pose significant security risks both domestically and internationally.