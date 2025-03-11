POLITICS NEWS – Trump announces double tariffs of 50% on Canadian steel and aluminum, crashes the stock markets

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Just one day before steel and aluminum tariffs were set to go into effect, Trump announced that he would set tariffs for Canadian steel and aluminum at double the rate of the rest of the world. In a social media post Tuesday Trump said, “I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA,” he went on to say, “This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th.”

This last-minute change to steel and aluminum tariffs is the latest change to Trump’s already complicated and detrimental tariff policy. These increased tariffs will hurt American buyers. These tariffs are in keeping with the policies that Trump promised to implement during his campaign. These policies also caused uncertainty and have rattled stock markets and other essential economic indicators for the nation. The U.S. stock markets crashed and the Dow Jones closed down over 400 points with back-to-back losses.